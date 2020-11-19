Covid-19 is changing the way we spend our money.
A recent study revealed that 63% have reduced the amount of money they spend on various things such as on takeout, entertainment, clothes, and travel.
Idahoans have reported being smarter with their money with 70% of respondents spending less.
Nationally over 60% of people said they're living paycheck to paycheck which is up 10% since the pandemic began, but is slightly less in Idaho at 55%.
Matt Zajechowski, Content Strategist, Digital Third Coast said, "Idaho residents have been taking on a bit more debt during the pandemic, although we found it pretty comparable, only a few percentage points different than the national average."
A majority have also said they've ran out of an emergency savings, with 82% of people not being able to afford a $500 emergency expense.
For more information: https://highlandsolutions.com/blog/survey-reveals-spending-habits-during-covid-19
