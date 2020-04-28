The Better Business Bureau has seen an increase in fake websites during the COVID-19 crisis.
Many of the websites are fake websites that claim to sell protective gear such as cleaning supplies and face masks.
Some of these sites may claim to sell N95 masks at a discounted price to get your personal information and then never send you the masks, or are just trying sell knockoff products to make a huge margin of profit.
Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager, BBB said, "You want to make sure you feel good about the site that you're on and you're confident in the authenticity of the products that they're selling. You know looking for that https to make sure that website site is secure or doing your research that that is a legitimate business."
Always be sure to use a credit card over a debit card when purchasing online to ensure your purchase is covered by the Fair Credit Billing Act, which allows you to dispute a charge if your item is defective or doesn't arrive at all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.