COVID-19 is changing the way ballots are casted for this primary election.
Instead of voting in person, votes will be cast by mail.
You must put in a request for a ballot by 8 pm tonight, May 19th 2020 on www.idahovotes.gov or by picking up a ballot request form to have a ballot mailed to you at the Bannock County Elections Office..
You must sign the envelope that you mail your ballot in to verify your identity.
You can also drop off the ballot in the elections dropbox outside the elections office as well.
Julie Hancock, Administrator, Bannock County Elections Office said, "I think it's important for the public to know that Idaho safeguards their vote by having a voter database that doesn't allow us to receive more than one ballot for each voter and it doesn't allow us to even enter more than one request for a voter."
Ballots must be received by the Bannock County Elections Office by Tuesday, June 2nd at 8 pm for your vote to be counted.
