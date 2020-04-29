The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way people grocery shop nationwide.
While some may be opting for takeout more often, a recent study showed that 60% of shoppers are afraid of shopping at the grocery store and now average only one trip per week, which used to be 2.3 trips per week before the coronavirus.
Grocery delivery has sharply gone up as well by 3.5 times the amount it was before, therefore decreasing the in-store demand for certain items.
However, this doesn't necessarily mean Americans are saving money.
Matt Zajechowski, Content Strategist, Digital Third Coast said, "And they're also spending more money on average. A big reason for this is you know eating at home and cooking all of their meals opposed to eating out more so overall the way that we eat and the way that we shop for food has changed dramatically in the last five weeks."
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the average amount of money spent on groceries for one week was $159, which has now increased to $184.
