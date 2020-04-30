COVID-19 may be making Mother's Day celebrations a bit different this year.
With most people not being able to visit their moms due to social distancing guidelines, a very popular gift for all moms is a gift card for something that they could put it towards once the quarantine is lifted.
In a study of over 2000 moms, 75% of them say that they won't be able to hug someone they normally would because of the COVID-19 crisis.
Above all, 48% of them say the best gift is letting them sleep in on their special day.
Matt Zajechowski, Content Strategist, Digital Third Coast said, "50% of people plan on connecting with their loved ones over phone or video chat as opposed to in person so mothers aren't going to be able to see a lot of the people they would normally see so kind of a somber note to an otherwise very positive holiday."
Normally, most moms prefer quality time over any other form of gift on Mother's Day.
Here is a link to the full study: https://www.usfoods.com/our-services/business-trends/mothers-day-statistics.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.