Covid-19 has impacted many things, especially the use of social media among teens.
A study done by a children's hospital in Chicago found that 63% of parents said their teen children increased their use of social media during the pandemic.
Parents also feel that social media has had a negative effect on them and impacts their ability to socialize in a normal setting.
With school recently starting in a hybrid setting across Pocatello, parents may also want to find out just how much time their teens are spending on social media so that they can reduce it so it won't impact their schoolwork.
One positive thing has come out of social media use.
Matt Zajechowski Outreach Team Lead, Digital Third Coast said, "It's allowing their children to get some interaction with their friends and their family that they might not get otherwise because you know people are still at home a lot and they aren't doing as much in person so there is a percentage of parents that are grateful for social media."
80% of parents actually said that they have set guidelines as to how long they allow their teens to be on their phone.
For more information: https://www.luriechildrens.org/en/blog/social-media-parenting-statistics/
