Covid-19 is changing the way we pay and reducing the amount of cash we carry on us.
A study done by a research agency in Chicago found that 1 in 3 people stopped using cash during the pandemic due to health concerns and have opted for easier methods such as their mobile wallet.
Even before the pandemic, 59% of people preferred using debit or credit cards compared to cash simply because it was easier.
Interestingly enough, over 50% of the participants of the study people plan on stopping their use of cash after the pandemic.
Nationwide, there is a coin shortage so we're already starting to feel the impacts in some respects of not being able to use cash.
Kylie Moore, Content Strategist, Digital Third Coast said, "About half of the respondents said that they actually have felt the ramifications of that shortage. It comes most often in the form of you know trying to make small purchases, trying to make or get change and trying to do day to day things like running your laundry to the laundromat."
Millennials are the least likely to carry cash on them while Baby Boomers are the most likely.
For more information: https://www.traviscu.org/my-life/blogs/financial-wellness/september-2020/using-cash-during-covid-19-cashless-future/
