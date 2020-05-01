Friday marks the end of Idaho’s stay-at-home order, and the beginning of stage one of Republican Governor Brad Little's Idaho Rebounds plan to reopen the economy.
Little put the stay-at-home order in place in March to try to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Stage one of the Idaho Rebounds allows most retail businesses, daycares, churches, and youth activities to reopen.
Governor Brad Little visited Old Town Pocatello Friday to talk about stage one.
One of the criteria to move to stage two is a downward trend in confirmed COVID-19 cases. However, that's difficult to determine because of a lack of testing in the state.
Little says Idaho will rely more heavily on another criteria for moving to stage two: tracking hospital capacity.
Little's week-old testing task force is gathering diagnostic and antibody testing data, and figuring out where to put testing resources.
According to Little, the state's also exploring other testing options, like a new saliva test, which requires equipment that's more widely available than the nasal swab test currently being used.
Little also addressed the threat of evictions for vulnerable Idahoans taking a financial hit amid the crisis.
"I try and convince landlords you know, work with your tenants,” says Gov. Little.
“Because this economy is not great, and you may evict them, and you may not have anybody there. And having them pay a quarter or a half and having it accrue is a hell of a lot better than having an empty building."
On the PPE and medical supplies front, Little says the state is doing well on mask numbers, but is running low on gowns, and is working on acquiring more.
And Wednesday, a state committee voted to distribute federal coronavirus rescue funds to local governments based on population.
Idaho got $1.25 billion the federal government’s $2.2 trillion dollar coronavirus rescue package.
Pocatello mayor Bryan Blad doesn't know exactly how much money the city will get, but says they need that money for several unexpected COVID-19-related expenses.
"We've had to buy laptops and surfaces and IPads and…we've got an added expense of the GoToMeetings and the meetings online and our AT&T bill will be more expensive because of all the phone call meetings that we had to do,” says Mayor Blad.
Mayor Blad also says amid the crisis, the city is looking to cut the budget, which he says could help Idahoans struggling financially.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.