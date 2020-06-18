The mention of COVID-19 has been around since January and is still at the top of many media outlets today.
A recent study took into account the coverage of COVID-19 throughout the first 10 weeks of the year, to analyze if it was a subject of conversation in January or if people didn't really understand it until stay at home orders were put in place.
At first there was an unsure sense about the virus but the potential economic impact was certainly prevalent.
The fastest media outlets to cover COVID-19 were actually finance and business focused publications such as Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal.
Almost 50% of COVID-19 headlines were from them at the end of January.
After January, it quickly became the top headline on most media outlets by early march.
Most outlets had it on the top of their websites so people would see it as well, instead of it being at the bottom where it may not have gotten as many views.
Matt Zajechowski, Content Strategist, Digital Third Coast said, "Specifically dealing with you know the economic threat something like COVID-19 a pandemic could cause to the country so i think these type of publications are reporting on just publishing information that could affect you know the market and personal savings."
Headlines were often used to promote awareness and spread the word of how the COVID-19 virus could impact people's livelihood.
Here is a link to the full study: https://www.digitalthirdcoast.com/blog/waking-up-to-covid-19-an-analysis-of-american-media-coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.