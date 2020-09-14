The board of Eastern Idaho Public Health has now put restrictions in place for Fremont and Madison counties.
Monday morning, the board voted to move both counties from “minimal risk” to “moderate risk” because they have both had more than 10 active cases per 10,000 people.
An order is immediately in effect, for both counties. It requires mandatory face coverings and limited social gatherings.
All gatherings and events are limited to a maximum occupancy to allow for each person to have a 3-foot radius.
The order will remain in effect for 14 days and then will be re-evaluated.
Also on Monday, Southeastern Idaho Public Health announced a new COVID-19 related death in Bingham County. It was a woman in her 70s. That brings the total to 14 COVID-related deaths in Southeast Idaho.
The health district also confirmed 25 new coronavirus cases on Monday. Nine are in Bingham County, 7 in Franklin, 5 in Bannock, 3 in Caribou and 1 in Power.
The total number of cases for the region is 2,087. Of those, 1,628 have recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.