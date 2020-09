Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH 9 PM FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, A HAINES INDEX OF 6, AND POOR OVERNIGHT HUMIDITY RECOVERY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 411, 413, 422, 425, 427, 475, AND 476... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN POCATELLO HAS ISSUED A FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, A HAINES INDEX OF 6, AND POOR OVERNIGHT HUMIDITY RECOVERY FOR ALL OF SOUTHEAST IDAHO, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH 9 PM FRIDAY EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 410 COVERING THE UPPER SNAKE RIVER VALLEY/IDAHO FALLS BLM, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 411 COVERING THE CENTENNIAL MOUNTAINS AND SNAKE RIVER RANGE/TARGHEE NF, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 413 COVERING THE CARIBOU RANGE/CARIBOU NF, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 422 COVERING THE SAWTOOTH RANGE/NORTHERN SAWTOOTH NF, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 425 COVERING THE MIDDLE SNAKE RIVER VALLEY/TWIN FALLS BLM NORTH OF THE SNAKE RIVER, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 427 COVERING GOOSE CREEK AND RAFT RIVER VALLEY/SOUTHERN SAWTOOTH NF/TWIN FALLS BLM SOUTH OF THE SNAKE RIVER, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 475 COVERING THE EAST SALMON RIVER MOUNTAINS/SALMON NF, AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 476 COVERING THE LEMHI AND LOST RIVER RANGE/CHALLIS NF. * WINDS...SOUTH TO SOUTHWEST 10 TO 15 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 MPH THURSDAY, AND SOUTH TO SOUTHWEST 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH FRIDAY. THE STRONGEST WINDS WILL LIKELY OCCUR EACH AFTERNOON AND EVENING. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...MINIMUM VALUES OF 8 TO 18 PERCENT THURSDAY, AND 14 TO 23 PERCENT FRIDAY. OVERNIGHT HUMIDITY RECOVERY WILL REMAIN VERY POOR AT MID TO UPPER SLOPES, LIKELY NOT RISING ABOVE 25 PERCENT IN MANY AREAS. * IMPACTS...WHILE RAW WIND AND HUMIDITY VALUES MAY NOT QUITE REACH TRADITIONAL RED FLAG CRITERIA FOR ALL AREAS BOTH DAYS, THE COMBINATION OF CRITICAL TO NEAR-CRITICAL HUMIDITY WITH AN INCREASE IN WIND, HAINES INDEX OF 6, POOR OVERNIGHT HUMIDITY RECOVERY, VERY DRY FUELS, AND RECENT FIRE BEHAVIOR SUGGEST A CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER PATTERN WILL BE IN PLACE THURSDAY AND FRIDAY. NEW AND PREEXISTING FIRES MAY SPREAD RAPIDLY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE FORECAST TO OCCUR. LISTEN FOR LATER FORECASTS AND POSSIBLE RED FLAG WARNINGS. &&