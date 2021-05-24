"We're really excited that we're finally able to connect with Idaho Power and the American Heart Association to actually get the physical property of the donation," said Courtney Fisher with School District 25.
She says it's a relief to receive the CPR kits after all this time.
Originally, the district was supposed to receive them last year, but covid got in the way of that according to Angela Miller with Idaho Power.
"This was actually pre-covid, but covid put a damper in how we all got to get together." said Miller. "We tried to come out but covid shut us down, so we're back and giving these out. Three total were given in Pocatello."
Through a partnership with the American Heart Association, Idaho Power has been able to offer grants to schools in their service area.
"We have two American Heart Association instructors and they are responsible for hosting bi-monthly trainings so we do this 11 months out of the year," said Fisher.
It all comes down to safety, which Miller says is essential.
"We know that at Idaho Power safety comes first," said Miller. "It's one of our core values so we wanted to make sure that we're taking care of our community."
Each kit comes with 10 blow up mannequins, training materials including lessons for the CPR instructor and DVDs.
A total of two kits were donated Monday, but Fisher says it will be a big help.
"Many of our school district staff are required to be CPR certified and have first aid training and so this a really useful tool for us to be able to accomplish that," said Fisher.
Miller says it's a simple gesture, but one that will help others in the local schools.
"It just feels good to get them into the hands of the community so that they can help save lives," said Miller.
