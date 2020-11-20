The 7th Annual Cranksgiving Turkey Drive Event takes place tomorrow.
Cranksgving is an event put on for The Idaho Foodbank with the help of businesses such as Barrie's Ski and Sports, ICCU, and others to help collect 1000 turkeys for the thanksgiving distribution of food to families.
Community members will gather at Barrie's Ski and Sports at 10 am and they're going to ride bikes from there to The Idaho Foodbank to deliver the remainder of turkeys donated.
Kia Shaw, Eastern Idaho Branch Manager, The Idaho Foodbank said, "Food donations and monetary donations are really a big need at this time of year especially right now because of Covid and our large scale food donations severely decreasing we've had to purchase more food in the last eight months than we have in the entire year before."
All attendees are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
