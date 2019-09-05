Information Provided by Idaho State Police
On Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 4:44 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 97.9, north of Blackfoot.
Jacki Hogan, 47, of Idaho Falls, ID, was driving northbound on Interstate 15 in a 2006 Buick Lucerne. Hogan made a lane change into the right lane and slowed. Hogan's vehicle was struck from behind by a 2020 Peterbilt commercial vehicle pulling a trailer driven by Matthew Robinson, 51, of Tucson, AZ.
Hogan's passengers, Velma Gregersen, 86, of Rigby, ID, and Max Gregersen, 86, of Rigby, ID, were transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. All drivers and passengers were wearing seatbelts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.