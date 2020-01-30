Information provided by Idaho State Police
Update 9:03 AM: The southbound lanes of travel are open at this time. The northbound lanes are still blocked.
1/30/2020 8:13 AM: Idaho State Police is investigating a semi crash on US93 at milepost 29.5, north of Hollister. The lanes of travel are completely blocked at this time. Traffic is being diverted at 2900 N and 2500 N.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.