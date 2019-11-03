Information provided by Idaho State Police
On Saturday November 2, 2019, at 5:21 p.m. Idaho State Police investigated a two vehicle injury crash on US93 at milepost 12, south of Rogerson. Val Lovely, 39, of Boise, was traveling northbound on US93 in a 2014 Mazda MZ3. Lucas Meuchel, 45, of Dickinson, ND, was traveling southbound in a 2003 Kenworth semi-truck hauling bees. Lovely crossed into the southbound lane striking Meuchel's vehicle head-on.
Lovely was transported by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Meuchel was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. Idaho State Police was assisted by Twin Falls Sheriff's Office. This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
