The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a camper fire at the Shady Rest Campground on Yellowstone Highway shortly after 5:00 p.m. Monday for a report of a fifth wheel on fire.
There was one individual inside the camper when the fire started who was able to evacuate safely with no injuries.
There were no injuries to other people in the area or first responders.
There were reports of 15-foot flames coming from the top of the camper.
Firefighters reported having the fire knocked down by approximately 5:14 p.m., keeping it from spreading to other nearby campers and mobile homes.
The camper is a complete loss, and the cause of the fire is under investigation by IFFD’s Fire Prevention and Investigation Division.
This is the second camper fire the IFFD has responded to in the last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.