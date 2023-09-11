The Fort Hall Fire Department responded to a trailer fire Sunday.
It happened around 8:00 p.m. on Michaud Creek Road. When officials arrived, they found a fifth wheel trailer home on fire. A second RV and outbuildings were also heavily damaged. Officials say the cause of the fire was electrical. There were no injuries.
