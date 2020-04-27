Matt Hardin says, "We can get them the mental health care they need, get them sober off whatever substances they are on, and refer them back out into the community."
Matt Hardin is the executive director of the Southeast Idaho Behavioral Crisis Center in Pocatello which just had its one year anniversary. The center helps those dealing with addiction and psychosis; a service that wasn't offered in Bannock County prior to the center.
Hardin says, "Law enforcement would pick them up, take them to jail if they had been using. If somebody is experiencing psychosis, they'd have to go to the E.R. and get checked in behavioral health floor."
Having the crisis center frees up jail and hospital space, and it is a free service for those who use it. In the last year, many used the center's services.
Hardin says, "We've had just under 600 people come into the center which is about one-and-a-half new people coming into the center everyday."
Those who come in during a crisis may end up staying for multiple days.
Hardin says, "It's like 2,200 collective days. So, we average about six people in the building at all times."
Those staying at the center receive help from case managers and health professionals. Hardin says, "And it takes a brave person to come and get help if they need it."
Over the last year, the 600 people who've asked the center for help have come from every social class in the community.
Hardin says, "Substance use and mental health travels in all socio-economic classes. I know that there are individuals in our community that are hurting, that are struggling to reach out for help. And so, I want them to know that we are here for everybody."
