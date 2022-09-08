A candidate running for State Superintendent of Public Instruction is talking about her platform on education.
Debbie Critchfield, a Republican candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction is a former president of the Idaho State Board of Education and a seven-year board member.
One of her top issues is financial literacy.
One priority piece of her overall vision for Idaho students rests on skills development for job readiness and a focus on personal finance.
She believes students need to be taught taxes, health insurance, credit scores, interest and how loans work, among other important financial skills.
She says financial skills are different than math skills and that's what she wants to highlight.
"To me this pursuit of this type of requirement is an indication of the things that I want to emphasize and prioritize in general when it comes to our high school education. We want our kids to be able to read, we want them to be able to do basic math skills, but we also want our students as they leave to be prepared," says Debbie Critchfield, Republican Candidate for Idaho State Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Critchfield's platform would require at least one credit in personal finance in order to graduate high school.
