Cruise Ship Passenger Talks About Her Coronavirus Experience

On Tuesday KPVI’s Deanne Coffin told you about a couple that has ties to Pocatello and who went on a cruise that ended with a quarantine and a hospital stay in Japan.
Kent and his wife Rebecca Frasure were both tested for the Corona-virus on the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship back in February.
Kent tested negative but still had to be quarantined for 17 days on the ship.
His wife Rebecca wasn’t as lucky. She tested positive and was taken to a hospital in a city north of Tokyo for almost a month.
She was put in an isolation room in the hospital’s infectious disease ward.
She says the worst part of it was the communication because of the language barrier.
Rebecca says it was a mental and emotional test for her.
“It really came as a shock when I did test positive because I would have never known otherwise and it took a really long time to leave my system too, for my immune system to overcome, so that was quite shocking as well because I felt completely fine for pretty much all of my stay in the hospital, so that kind of added to the frustration too,” says Rebecca Frasure.
Rebecca says she had very mild symptoms with just a little cough and a small fever.
She says she also left the hospital with no medical bills because the Japanese government paid for it.
