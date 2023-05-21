It's a part of Americana, depicted in movies like "American Graffiti," cruising the strip. Taking your ride around the city center for a couple of hours. It's a pastime that a group in Pocatello wants to bring back. Matt Davenport takes a drive down memory lane where the rides weren't too fast or too furious.
Matt: So, I'm here with my new best friend, Steve, right here, cruising in Pocatello. Steve, tell me about your memories. Did you cruise as a kid?
Steve: Yeah, we cruised all the time on Friday and Saturday night. I lived up in Seattle, and we usually went down on the beach right on Puget Sound and cruised in a couple of other spots as well.
Matt: What do you remember most about cruising? I mean, obviously it's something to do, but what about the like community that was created by cruising?
Steve: Oh, it was really it was really cool because you ran into a lot of car people and you could talk cars and everything, motors and everything else and different brands and different makes and stuff. It was a lot of fun and you know, you build a lot of good friends.
Matt: What are we driving tonight?
Steve: We are driving a 1948 Willys C.J.2A.
Matt: And how many horses... all of them.
Steve: About 40.
Matt: So, this is pretty cool putting together a Pocatello cruise. Do you see? Like, this A be something you'd like to do maybe on a weekly or maybe once a month.
Steve: Oh, this would be great. Yeah. You know, people get their cars out. There are cars here that are in town that very rarely do you ever see, unless maybe you go to a car show and you still don't see them. I've only seen a good half a dozen or more cars that are local cars that you never see. But they're out here cruising and there's some really nice ones.
Matt: Any you trade straight across for?
Steve: Oh, yeah. There is this orange and white ‘55 Chev two door. I'd go straight across for that one.
Matt: Yeah, but would they go straight across? Did you have like a soundtrack. I mean seventies provided us with a lot of music. Was there a specific go-to song or genre you'd go to while blasting while cruisin?
Steve: Well, I just, I didn't have a big stereo, just a standard radio. So, I'd listen to the Top 40 KJR out of Seattle. And so that's what I listen to all the time.
Matt: I think there were a lot of AM radio options.
Steve, Yes. Yeah. Back then, that's about all we had. Unless you had an eight track.
Matt: So how many loops constitutes a cruise?
Steve: As many as you want to go. How much gas you got in the tank.
Matt: How much the fuel tank says you have left.
Steve: Yeah, that's about it.
Matt: Anybody can cruise. You've got wheels, you can cruise.
Steve: Absolutely. Absolutely.
Matt: Just as long as you got it back to your parent's garage by a decent amount of time.
Steve: Yeah. with no dents or scratches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.