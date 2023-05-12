Calling all super-heroes.
The 6th annual 'Crusade Against Cancer' event is a family fun run to help raise money to benefit local southeast Idaho cancer patients.
Everyone is encouraged to come dressed up as their favorite super-hero.
The event is a Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls on Saturday June 3rd.
There will be a one mile, 5-K and 10-K.
Registration and activities start at 7:30 a.m.
Costume contest at 8:00 a.m.
The race begins at 9:30 a.m.
There will also be a raffle for prizes.
"I think one of the fun things that's happened out of this is when you see families come and all of the families dressed with their favorite super-hero, as their favorite super heroes, the little kids dressed up as Superman or Batman or Iron Man. It's just a cute family fun event and it brings everybody together, especially the whole community," says Shane Wilker, President of Shannon Wilker Foundation.
If you register by May 21st you get a free T-shirt.
You can register and get more information at shannonwilkerfoundation.org
