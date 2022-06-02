A local super hero themed fun-run is happening this weekend.
The Shannon Wilker Foundation 5th annual 'Crusade Against Cancer' Fun-Run will be this Saturday June 4th.
The foundation was created in honor of Shannon Wilker who passed away from breast cancer in 2011.
There will be a one mile, a 5-K and a 10-K.
Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and the fun-run starts at 9:30 a.m.
The event will be at Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls.
All the funds raised from the event will go to local cancer patients and their families.
"It's a fun event. We do it a little bit different by having people dress as a super hero, but it raises awareness to the families in our community that are dealing with cancer and it gets everybody involved in not just racing awareness but raising funds that goes directly to those families," says Shane Wilker, Founder of Shannon Wilker Foundation.
