The annual 'Crusade Against Cancer' will be Saturday morning at Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls.
Dress up as your favorite super hero for the family fun run to help raise money to benefit local cancer patients.
There will be a one mile, a 5-K and a 10-K.
Activities start at 7:30 a.m.
The race begins at 9:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.