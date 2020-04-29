Crush the Curve Idaho will soon offer a COVID-19 antibody test in the Pocatello/Chubbuck area.
Testing kicked off Wednesday at the ICCU campus for ICCU employees.
It'll be open to the public Thursday.
An antibody test looks for signs in people's blood that someone has been exposed to COVID-19.
The data gathered from these tests helps determine how far the virus has spread in the community, and is a key step in figuring out when the economy can reopen.
The one-vile blood tests are sent to ARUP laboratories in Salt Lake City, and results should be back in less than five days.
Crush the Curve Idaho’s website says the test is FDA approved, has a sensitivity of 100% and a specificity of over 99%.
However, it's not an immunity test.
"[It’s] such a new virus we don't actually know what having an anti-body means right now. We don't know whether that means immunity.” says Kent Oram, the CEO of ICCU and a Crush the Curve Idaho board member.
“So social distancing, masks...we recommend positive or negative that you keep doing those very same things because we just don't know yet."
Oram says Crush the Curve expects to conduct 20,000 of these tests by the end of next week, and they plan to offer the antibody tests several times throughout the summer.
You can go get yours at the ICCU campus at 4400 Central Way in Chubbuck from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
It's not required, but you can sign up at crushthecurveidaho.com.
Portneuf Health Trust is covering the testing cost for the uninsured.
