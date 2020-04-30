Crush the Curve Idaho, a group looking to help Idahoans get tested for COVID-19, is now offering two novel coronavirus antibody tests in Eastern Idaho: in Pocatello and Idaho Falls.
An antibody test looks for signs in people's blood that someone has been exposed to COVID-19.
According to local and national health officials, the data gathered from antibody tests helps determine how far the virus has spread in a community, and is a key step in figuring out when the economy can reopen.
On its website, Crush the Curve says their antibody test is “FDA approved as outlined Here”, and links to a letter from RADM Denise Hinton, the FDA's Chief Scientist, to the test's manufacturer, Abbott Laboratories.
In that letter Hinton writes “this test has not been FDA cleared or approved,” and that it “does not meet certain requirements otherwise required by applicable federal law.”
However, the FDA is allowing the use of the antibody test under an Emergency Use Authorization. The EUA was issued after the Health and Human Services Director determined the novel coronavirus is a public health emergency.
An EUA can be issued because of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.
Under that act, the FDA determined Crush the Curve’s antibody test can be used because of the seriousness of COVID-19, the lack of approved alternatives and because the benefits of the product outweigh the risks.
The FDA also says based on “the totality of scientific evidence available to the FDA, it is reasonable to believe…” that Abbott Laboratories’ antibody test, “may be effective in diagnosing recent or prior infection” of the novel coronavirus.
The FDA is requiring that Abbott Laboratories report any suspected false positives, false negatives or any other significant issues to the FDA.
According to a news release from Abbott, the laboratory has shipped 4 million of these antibody tests in April, and 1 million to U.S. customers just this week.
According to Crush the Curve’s website, the antibody serology test has a sensitivity of 100% and a specificity of 99.9%.
