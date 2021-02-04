At the Senior Activities Center in Pocatello, there's a little curbside food operation that's become a big success.
"People just keep coming in and we keep getting more and more that we help," said Marty Riedle at the Senior Activities Center.
Riedle says it all started due to the need for food when it came to senior citizens.
"We do the curbside lunches because of a need. There was a need and we had to step up," she said.
And ever since they began, new faces keep popping up to accept their help.
"Every week it just seems to increase by one or two. You get new members that realize that we're here or someone's told them about us so they come over, see if we can give them some food," Riedle said.
And the pandemic did play a factor in this service becoming what it is today.
"It was a whole factor otherwise we always ran an internal operation," Riedle said.
When they first started, they initially ran out of meals at one point.
"We did that once and we learned from that so that's why this is set up like this so that we can be ready for whatever happens," Riedle said.
But now that they see the impact they have in the community, they want seniors to know that they are welcome.
"You are welcome. It's a free membership too," Riedle said with a cheerful laugh.
Meals are available Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the senior activities center in Pocatello.
