The Senior Activity Center in Pocatello may be closed due to the Coronavirus but it is still taking steps to help senior citizens.
They are providing meals for senior citizens to pick-up curbside so they aren't going inside of the building.
The Senior Activity Center has a list of all of the people that typically visit the center to recreate and reached out to all of them to let them know they could pick up a meal.
The meals were free but donations were accepted.
Diane Bilyeu, Vice President, Senior Activity Center said, "I think that everything that we have read and been told is that senior citizens are particularly vulnerable and we want to try and keep them safe."
The Senior Activity Center will continue to provide curbside meals every Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.
