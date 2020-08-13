PRESS RELEASE
RE: Updated information regarding the August 1st, 2020 shooting incident near the Tin Cup Campground
The Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force is continuing its investigation into the August 1st, 2020 shooting near the Tin Cup Campground in Custer County. At approximately 10:30pm that evening, Custer County Sheriffs Deputies were called to the area for a reported shooting after a male individual, August 13, 2020 later identified as 73 year old Russell V. Liddell of Boise, confronted a group of 16 to 18 people camped there. Mr. Liddell was not part of the group and was also not known to any of the campers.
A verbal altercation between Liddell and members of the group ensued, resulting in shots that were fired. A member of the group, off-duty Bonners Ferry Police Chief Brian Zimmerman, fired rounds that struck Liddell resulting in his death. Detectives were advised members of the group began life saving measures and quickly traveled to an area with cell phone service to call 911. No other individuals were injured during the incident.
Upon arrival, Custer County Sheriffs Deputies requested resources from the Eastern Idaho Critical Task Force to assist with the investigation. Detectives with the Bonneville, Bingham, and Fremont County Sheriffs Offices, Idaho Falls Police Department, and the Idaho State Police responded to the area that evening and have since been collecting witness information and evidence relating to this incident. In addition, results from an autopsy that was performed on Mr. Liddell are also pending.
Detectives are continuing to process evidence and information and there is no further information available at this time.
