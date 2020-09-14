Cyber hackers were able to tap into information about Idaho State Alumni. The security breach has been contained and school officials say no sensitive information was collected.
"Blackbaud is our service provider that holds alumni records for us and their servers were breached," says Kyle McGowan. McGowan is the vice president for advancement at Idaho State University, and explains how between February and May hackers accessed alumni information stored through the Blackbaud company.
"It was a ransomware attack," say McGowan. "So, what the cyber criminal does is they hold the data and ask for ransom money." The ransom was asked of Blackbaud, not the university.
The data at Blackbuad hackers tapped into was alumni information from different universities across the country.
Communication between the company and ISU gives a timeline of events.
- May 14, 2020: Blackbaud detects first sign of compromise.
- May 20, 2020: The cybercriminal's activity is contained and stopped by the company.
- June 3, 2020: All traces of the cybercriminal and additional attempts to gain access to information cease.
- June 18, 2020: Blackbaud conducts damage assessment.
- June 25, 2020: Third-party forensic assessors provides official report on the incident.
- July 9, 2020: Blackbaud confident in what information was obtained by cybercriminal and which customers were affected by the attack.
- July 16, 2020: Blackbaud notifies customers (ISU) of data breach.
"Then we engaged our board, our ISU Foundation Board, to make a decision about what to do," says McGowan. "We decided to reach out, and it took a couple weeks after that to get all of our communication together and our lists together and get the communication out."
The board sent notification of the breach to those who could have been affected in early September.
However, the FBI was involved in the Blackbaud investigation and concluded that Blackbaud's encryption kept hackers from its customers most sensitive information.
"The information that was not taken is bank information, financial information, social security information, credit card information," says McGowan. "None of that information was compromised."
The alumni information the hackers would have been able to access is their contact information. This may include names, addresses and phone numbers. The school says no additional action needs to be taken.
Blackbaud offers more information surrounding the data breach here: https://www.blackbaud.com/securityincident
To read the letter ISU sent to alumni, please see the attached PDF files.
