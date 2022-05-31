A local museum is planning a Daddy Daughter event in June.
'My World Discovery Museum' in Pocatello will be hosting thier very first Daddy-Daughter Ball.
It will be held at the Veterans Memorial Building on June 16th.
It will go from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and it will be open-house style.
There will be a DJ, activities, treats, a soda bar and a photo booth.
"We're excited. It's going to be just a few days before Father's Day, so we like the idea of it being a gift to dad, or a dad to his girls, and we've seen it in a lot of different cities and always thought that would be so fun and realized we were looking for another fund-raiser and it would be perfect for what we need," says Melody Daniels, 'My World Discovery Museum'
It's $30.00 dollars for dad and daughter to get in.
The money goes towards exhibits for the museum.
