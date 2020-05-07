Dairy West in Idaho is leading an effort in collaboration with processors and allied industries to feed the hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic.
They launched a Curds and Kindness Program which helps to donate excess dairy foods to those who are in need of food across Idaho and Utah.
The extra milk that is let over across processors is being developed into cheese, butter, and various dairy products instead of being thrown away.
Kristi Spence, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Dairy West said, "Ultimately it's to help people. We want to sure that people in the communities as there's need that they are being supported with a high quality nutritious product and that farmers are also being supported."
As of May 4th, the Utah Food Bank has received over 100,000 pounds of donations and Idaho delivered just began on Wednesday.
The program is scheduled to continue until at least the end of May.
