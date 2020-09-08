As a cold front raced through the interior Northwest, many in eastern Idaho and western Wyoming felt wind gusts reaching severe level strength.
These strong winds arrived at the Idaho-Montana border in the early afternoon, later reaching the Snake River Plain.
Alex DeSmet, meteorologist with the national weather service in Pocatello, explains how fast the cold front moved over us.
"So in the span of just a few hours, it traveled from the Montana border all the way through our forecast area, all the way down into Utah."
The initial strong winds occurred in the afternoon and evening time but a second wind maximum picked up during the overnight hours.
DeSmet recalled that, "we actually did record a secondary wind gust maximum I believe at 62 mph, at the Pocatello airport sometime around midnight I believe it was."
Due to this secondary wind event issues arose for electrical line workers and the Pocatello Fire Department.
Kim Stouse, Community Relations Education Specialist for the Pocatello Fire Department, mentions how late dispatch was getting calls.
"So the first call we received for a downed power line came in at 5:18, and from there it just came non-stop. It went until just after 3 am this morning."
Dispatch handled 34 calls in the span of 10 hours due to the strong damaging winds on labor day.
Now as the winds begin to die down, and clean up efforts are beginning.
Thousands are still without electricity as both Idaho Power and Rocky Mountain Power crews work around the clock to restore power to residents left in the dark.
One location in Pocatello, the FMC park, has so far counted 37 downed and uprooted trees. They expect to continue finding more in the coming days.
For more information on how to help the FMC park click here.
