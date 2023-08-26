A community came together today to raise money and celebrate some very special people.
This morning in Idaho Falls was the 9th 'Dash for Down Syndrome.
The purpose of the event was to promote awareness and facilitate connections within the community.
Runners had the choice to participate in a 1 mile, 3.21 mile, or 10k fun run. Everyone who crossed the finish line got a medal. Vendors gave out free food, drinks, and prizes. The event had almost 1300 participants this year. 88 of those runners had Down syndrome.
Rochelle Larsen the Director for the race spoke about her experience with the event over the years.
"My favorite part about the event is at the end, we do a medal ceremony where each individual with Down syndrome gets to walk across the stage and they have their moment to shine, and it's just super amazing and touching to see the support that the community does."
All funds raised from the event will go to the Eastern Idaho Down syndrome Family Connect. A non-profit that services families who have family members with Down syndrome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.