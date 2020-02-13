You may be searching for your perfect match online this Valentine's Day, but scammers are preying on this opportunity and may attempt to catfish you.
Millions of people are scammed each year through fake profiles created on dating websites especially around Valentine’s Day when people are most vulnerable.
Scammers may create fake stories about themselves and post fake pictures to make you try and fall in love with them while posing as a member of the military working out of the country to avoid going on a date.
When they're successfully able to avoid a date, they may slowly start to ask you for money which is when you should know he or she is not the one for you.
Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager, BBB said, "The things that you really want to look out for after they've asked you for money is their story changing and a lot of times we see they ask you for a small amount to get to the place where you'd like to meet up but then where the real issue is there's always something that comes in between that and then they need more funds."
The Better Business Bureau encourages you to check in on your grandparents who may be searching for a match because often times senior citizens are the ones that get tied into scams like this.
