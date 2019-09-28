Day camp uses crafts and activities to teach kids how to cope with grief

Saturday, Encompass Health hosted a day camp for kids in Pocatello.
Camp Courageous is a day camp that teaches kids coping skills to deal with grief after the loss of a loved one.
Encompass Health hosted the first of what will be an annual camp at Grace Lutheran High School.
Kids Grades 1-12 were allowed to sign up for the all-day event. An hour long class was also offered to parents to teach them how children go through the grieving process.
Camp organizers say this event was put together, in part, because grieving adults often receive support, while children go forgotten.
Encompass Health Social Worker and Grief Counselor Velana Roth says, "Our main goal is to help kids not feel alone in their grief. A lot of times, when you're dealing with a loss, especially at a young age, you feel really alone. And here, they are surrounded by a whole bunch of their peers who are going through the same thing. So, we really want to help them know that they're supported in this grief."
Camp organizers say this was a successful first year with just under 30 kids registering for the program.
