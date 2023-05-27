Saturday was day two of the 'Field of Heroes' memorial.
The memorial is set up at Century High School in Pocatello.
The 'Field of Heroes' memorial is a tribute to every service member who has died in the global war on terrorism since 9/11.
There are 7,055 markers set up on the field this year.
And this is the 19th time that the 'Field of Heroes' has been set up.
"So I think the important part to emphasize about the 'Field of Heroes' is that it is a tribute that happens annually, so it's not something that we put up and we forget about and I think too often if we put something together that's beautiful and permanent, gets forgotten. This way we never forget and we re-new that promise every year out here at the field. Our community comes together to re-new the promise to honor the fallen, and that's what we do. That's what makes the 'Field of Heroes' so special," says Melissa Hartman
Closing ceremony will be Monday at 6:00 p.m.
