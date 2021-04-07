The jury trial for Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell has been postponed. Their combined trial was originally set for July, but today a judge vacated that trial.
In late 2019, Lori Vallow Daybell's two children (seven-year-old Joshua "J.J." Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan) went missing from Rexburg. In June 2020, police found the remains of both kids on Chad Daybell's property in Salem.
Both Lori and Chad are facing felony charges in the case, and were scheduled to be tried together in July 2021. However, that changed Wednesday afternoon during a status conference.
"My position is simply that I'm clearly going to need more time, and now would be the time to set this out," states Chad's attorney John Prior during the hearing. "I anticipate at least 90 days beyond the current setting date judge... minimum." Prior says he needs more time to work with the prosecution in getting evidence and has no idea how long that will take.
After hearing from Prior and Lori's attorney Mark Means, Judge Steven Boyce inquires, "I'll go back to you Mr. Wood (the prosecutor). There's formally now two motions to vacate or continue the July trial setting, does the state have any objection to the continuance requests?" To which Wood responds, "No objection."
Right now, there is no new trial date. Judge Boyce has a packed schedule through the fall now that jury trials are starting up again.
Nonetheless, on June 9 at 9:30 a.m. there will be a hearing on a motion for change of venue for the trial. At that time, the judge will hear any other motions from the defense or prosecution.
Those future motions already include two motions from the state as well as a motion from Prior. "I anticipate," says Prior, "And I don't think this is a surprise to anyone that a severance motion will be coming down the line as well." That severance would mean Chad and Lori's cases would be tried separately.
During the hearing in June, it is expected that a date for the jury trial will be decided. KPVI will follow the hearing and have the details here.
