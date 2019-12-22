Information Provided by Idaho State Police
On Sunday, December 22, 2019, at 5:39 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a fatality crash at 331 West Road, between N 300 W and N 400 W, west of Jerome, in Jerome County.
Miguel A. Molina Rodriguez, 22, of Jerome, was driving a 1992 Toyota pickup eastbound on West Road. Luis Fernando Ibarra Armenta, 42, of Mexico, was driving a 2011 Mazda MZ3 westbound on West Road. Molina Rodriguez crossed the center line colliding with the Mazda head-on. Ibarra Armenta succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Molina Rodriguez was transported via air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Molina Rodriguez was not wearing a seat belt. Ibarra Armenta was wearing a seat belt.
The roadway was blocked for approximately four hours.
This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police was assisted by Jerome County Sheriff's Office, Gooding County Sheriff's Office, Jerome Rural Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics, and Air St. Luke's.
