Fatalities have gone down this year in Idaho compared to last year for the 100 Deadliest Days of Driving.
This summer 91 people died, compared to 101 people last year.
Deaths this year spiked on rural roads where 75 people died and 16 deaths were reported in urban areas.
Locally in District 5 which encompasses Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida, and Power Counties, there were 8 fatalities.
Lieutenant Mike Winans, Patrol Lieutenant, Idaho State Police District 5 said, "The biggest things that we're seeing and we continually see this is distracted driving. I think that's one of our biggest factors in fatality crashes or any crash for that matter."
Additionally out of all the fatalities this year, 28 of the people were not wearing seat belts and 17 were riding motorcycles.
