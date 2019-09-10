Pocatello, ID (83201)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.