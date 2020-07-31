We are just about at the half way point of the 100 Deadliest Days of Driving.
Since Memorial Day Weekend in District 5, Idaho State Police have confirmed there have been 4 deaths on the roads.
Two of the deaths were alcohol related, while the other two involved motorists not wearing their helmets.
Sergeant David Noyes, Idaho State Police said, "I think the biggest thing is inattention, people still are looking to their phones and being distracted within their vehicle and they really need to focus on their driving, pay attention to the road, and the vehicles around them.
The 100 Deadliest Days of Driving continues through Labor Day.
