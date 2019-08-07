The 100 Deadliest Days of Driving has lived up to its name this year.
As seen in past years, there has been an increase in fatal crashes since Memorial Day.
In District 5, there has been seven fatal crashes while there has been over 50 statewide.
There has been a lot of alcohol related collisions, crashes caused by people driving aggressively, and by distracted drivers who are not paying attention.
Lieutenant Mike Winans, Patrol Lieutenant, Idaho State Police District 5 said, "The crashes that we're seeing are violent collisions. The people that are dying in these crashes it's a violent death, so anything that people could do to pay attention."
The 100 Deadliest Days of Driving continues through Labor Day.
