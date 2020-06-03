The deadline for controlled hunts is coming up this week.
Jennifer Jackson with the Idaho Fish and Game says the application period to get in on a controlled hunt ends this Friday.
The controlled hunts include elk, deer, pronghorn, bears and turkeys.
The application fee is $6.25 and the cost of a license.
If you are drawn you have the opportunity to pick up your tag for a controlled hunt this fall.
Jackson says be advises that there are some changes with the controlled hunt for elk this year.
“If you’ve put in on a controlled hunt for elk, you’re going to have to wait five days after the capped zone elk tags go on sale in July before you can try for one of those and that’s just you know, just kind of a way to spread the love a little bit for our hunting in our state,” says Jennifer Jackson, Idaho Fish and Game.
Jackson says online options are available for tags and licenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.