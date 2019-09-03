Monday evening officers responded to a deadly shooting in Idaho Falls.
Just before 7:00 pm Monday night, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 4000 N. block of 5th W. just outside of Idaho Falls.
Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Captain Samuel Hulse says, "As emergency personnel arrived they found a 30-year-old male, identified as Rory D. Neddo, deceased in the driveway of an apparent gun shot wound."
Witnesses at the scene were able to identify a suspect.
Hulse says, "That a 29-year-old Marshall D. Hendricks shot Neddo and then left the area in a vehicle."
Other local law enforcement lent a hand in locating the suspect.
Hulse says, "Hendricks being located in Jefferson County by Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies a short while after he left the scene."
This all took place in about an hour after law enforcement initially responded to the call. Hendricks was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on 2nd Degree Murder.
Officials believe the two men were acquainted with one another and were seen arguing outside the home before the shooting took place.
Hulse says, "We understand that it was an argument over relationships but we're still identifying the specifics of that, and getting all the information from witnesses, and making sure that we're accurate with that."
The sheriff's office is still investigating the cause of the shooting but say the witnesses are one reason the suspect was apprehended so quickly.
Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Bryan Lovell says, "We rely on the public, and people, to call in with information. Some of our calls, and things we go to, are mostly information from the public, and they're [the public] the ones that help us be efficient in getting where we need to be, and taking care of whatever needs to be taken care of."
The sheriff's office is still investigating the nature of the argument that lead to the death of Neddo and the autopsy is scheduled for later this week.
