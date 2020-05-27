Dealing with the upcoming heat during the pandemic

With high heat making it's way to east Idaho later this week, knowing how to stay safe is important.
When outdoors during high heat events you should take frequent breaks and use shade to help cool down.
As we continue to socially distance ourselves per CDC guidance, that can become harder when heat arrives.
Southeast Idaho Public Health still recommends people to stay six feet apart from those not in their house holds.
And to still wear face masks when out in public.
Maggie Mann, District Director of SIPH, said this; "we do encourage people to wear cloth face coverings when they're going into stores or businesses, and interacting with other people. I know that, that can get uncomfortable as it gets warmer but it is something that's going to help protect other people from the spread of the virus."
Other recommendations from SIPH was to stay hydrated, do outdoor activities in the morning or evening when the heat isn't has strong, and if you have an A/C unit to use it to help keep comfortable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.