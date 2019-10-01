The Pocatello Animal Shelter has made it even cheaper for anyone to adopt a cat or kitten. Read more
Michael Autovino
Morning Meteorologist
Followed notifications
- Idaho Falls
Fall has arrived and so has the time to decorate with a pumpkin, and U Pick Red Barn in Idaho Falls is fully stocked with them Read more
Cesar Cornejo
Meteoroligist/MMJ
Followed notifications
Another chilly day with highs in the 40s and 50s.
Time for another Pocatello City Council candidate profile. Read more
Deanne Coffin
Followed notifications
The City of Pocatello's Water Pollution Control has won regional recognition. Read more
On February 22, 2019, ATT/Directv made the calculated choice to deprive their customers of the local television stations provided by Northwest Broadcasting everywhere Northwest does business. ATT/Directv did this even though on numerous occasions Northwest had offered an unconditional extens…
Storm Tracker Weather
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES GENERALLY BETWEEN 28 AND 32 DEGREES. COOLER TEMPERATURES AROUND 25 DEGREES ARE POSSIBLE ACROSS THE ARCO DESERT, AFFECTING CRATERS OF THE MOON, ATOMIC CITY AND CAREY. * WHERE...THE SNAKE PLAIN AND EASTERN MAGIC VALLEY. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND/OR FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&
