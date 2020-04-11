KPVI brought you a story back in January about a decades old house that would soon disappear to make way for new development.
On Friday the old house just off of Bannock Highway, south of Pocatello, was finally demolished after several months of sitting by itself with construction going on all around it.
The empty spot the home once sat on will now be part of the new ‘Riverside Greens’ subdivision.
Originally the developer had said that the plan was for the fire department to come in and burn it down as part of a training exercise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.