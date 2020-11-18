Deck the Falls holiday event postponed until 2021

An Idaho Falls holiday event is now canceled due to the pandemic. The falls will remain dark until 2021 when AndX Entertainment can once again illuminate the water during the annual Deck the Falls event.
Last year saw the first annual Deck the Falls event. All through December, the falls are illuminated each night with an original holiday cartoon. Across the street at the Westbank Convention Center, Deck the Falls attendees can warm up inside, snack on some holiday treats and meet Santa Claus.
The AndX company puts the show on free to the public.
AndX was going to make final decisions on this year's event on December 1. However, after consulting with local health officials and experts, the company announced Wednesday afternoon that the event will be postponed until next year.
At this time, their priority is to make sure the community stays healthy.
