It's an exciting time of year for deer and elk hunters as rifle season is approaching.
Hunters should expect to see around the same amount of total deer as they did last year, but with less two point deer due to last year's extended winter where it stayed cooler for longer.
Three points may also be less due to the 2016-2017 winter which took a toll on fawns that would have been three points this year.
Elk are much more resistant animals and as a result, opportunities should be really good once again.
Jennifer Jackson, Regional Communications Manager, Idaho Fish and Game, Southeast Region said, "What you see this fall on the hill has actually been years in the making. That's because deer and elk populations are kind of dependent on winter and weather conditions and also the forage conditions that have been available to them for previous years."
The start of rifle season is on Thursday, October 10th.
